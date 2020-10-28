PATH encourages families to take part in 'Coats for Kids' drive

Coats for Kids has plenty of coats, but not enough families to give them to.

TYLER, Texas — PATH's Coats for Kids is an annual coat drive that aims to help local children in need to keep warm this winter.

At this point last year, the program already had 400 families registered. This year, just half of that.

PATH development administrative assistant, Cate Carrejo, says "we're not sure 100% what's going on, whether it's because people don't know that the drive is still happening, or that they're not sure if it's going to be safe."

Currently, hundreds of coats are waiting for families to come in and claim them.

If you want to pick up a coat for your child, you have to register by Thursday, October 29 at 4 p.m. This gives volunteers plenty of time to sort and gather items.