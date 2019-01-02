ATLANTA — It's not every day you get to meet a record-breaking icon whose career began to bloom at a young age.

Well, the Backstreet Boys did just that this week at Super Bowl LIII's Radio Row in Atlanta as they caught up with Whitehouse native, turned NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

The Backstreet Boys were seen snapping photos with the QB as they made their rounds being interviewed by various media organizations on Friday afternoon.

Mahomes is up for top accolades at the NFL Honors on Saturday, also in Atlanta. The awards show begins at 8 p.m. only on CBS19.

The Backstreet Boys are set to star in a Doritos Super Bow commercial, alongside Chance the Rapper. And believe when we say, you'll want it that way.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, only on CBS19.