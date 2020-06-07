Payne Springs Fire Rescue battles ‘back to back to back’ fires

The Payne Springs Fire Rescue worked two dock fires and a house fire over the Fourth of July weekend.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) battled three fires in a row over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, the first call came early Sunday morning from a person who noticed a boat dock on fire on Shady Shored Drive. Fireworks were the cause of the fire.

Another call came in about a second boat dock on fire while PSFR was working the first dock fire.

According to PSFR, a second boat dock and a boat floating on the lake were on fire on Dryer Circle.

Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department assisted in retrieving the boat.

As crews were still on scene of the second dock and boat fire, a third call came in from fisherman about a structure fire in Cedar View Estates.

PSFR Chief 1 arrived on scene to see a single-story home 50% fire involved.

PSFR Engine 2 and 4 arrived on scene to help put out the fire.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.