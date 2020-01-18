LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has died after being struck while crossing the street.

According to Longview Police, the pedestrian was trying to cross the 300 block of North 4th Street in a wheelchair when they were hit.

The driver fled the scene before police arrived on scene.

Longview police are still working to identify the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian.

Police are asking if anyone may have been in the area and may have seen a vehicle fleeing the scene to call 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867