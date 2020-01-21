PHOENIX — WARNING: The following story and court paperwork contain upsetting details of the alleged murder of three children.

Phoenix police said the mother of the three children found dead in their home on Monday has admitted to killing them and has been arrested.

Police said it was a 3-year-old boy, a 1-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl who died near 24th Street and Southern Avenue Monday evening.

The mother was identified Tuesday as Rachel Henry, 22. She was been booked on three counts of first-degree murder. Police say Henry recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

In her initial court appearance, a prosecutor said Henry had a drug addiction problem and her children had been taken from her custody before.

Her bond was set at $3 million.

According to the court paperwork, the homeowner and children's aunt said Henry had a methamphetamine addiction and had been acting strange the past several days.

Court paperwork shows the aunt went to pick up the children's father from work when Henry began smothering each child, starting with the 1-year-old girl.

The 3-year-old saw his mother suffocating the baby, yelled "no" and tried punching her in an attempt to get her to stop, the document shows.

Henry reportedly chased the 3-year-old until the aunt returned home.

Afterward, Henry would smother the boy and the 7-month-old girl one at a time, singing as she did so, the court paperwork says.

According to the document, Henry then placed the children on the couch as if they were taking a nap and did not tell the father or the aunt what had happened.

Firefighters responded to what was initially a drowning call and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the children all died at the scene.

The children were found in the living room of the home near the entrance.

"We didn't have to go looking for the children," Fortune told reporters Tuesday.

Police said initially there were no obvious signs of trauma, but investigators were interviewing the mom and dad to find out how the children died.

The aunt told officers the children were sick earlier Monday night, according to police.

The fire crews that responded to the scene were sent home for the rest of the night because of the traumatic nature of the situation.

WATCH: Police give morning update on the death of 3 kids in Phoenix home

Stay with 12News.com for updates on this story.

MORE NEWS:

• Sedona police fatally shoot man wielding a machete

• Representative reveals long-lost daughter in social media posts

• Years after being mauled by a pit bull, Gilbert boy still dealing with the trauma