BROWNSBORO, Texas — Summer is here and so is blueberry season and there's a place in East Texas where you can pick them!

Pick your way through rows and rows of blueberries at the Echo Springs Blueberry Farm in Brownsboro.

Echo Springs has held the reputation for having "Texas' finest blueberries" for 20 years.

"We purchased Echo Springs Blueberry Farm in 1999. At that time, it was a very small, about a 10 acre farm. My husband was a developer and so he just started developing the farm. Now, we have 75 acres of blueberries and blackberries," says Phyllis Vaseleniuck, owner of Echo Springs Blueberry Farm.

Their little farm has grown so much so, it's become the largest blueberry farm in Texas.

That title and their delicious blueberries is what brings people from all over the world to visit.

"We've had people from all over the world, Russia, the Ukraine, the Middle East, everywhere," says Vaseleniuck. "It's wonderful to have a multicultural clientele."

But, the berries aren't the only reason come to the farm. The farms store which opened in 2003 has an assortment of blueberry filled products.

From blueberry jam, jelly and pancake mixes to the unconventional blueberry ketchup, mustard and salsa.

In addition to the products made on the farm, outside companies purchase the fruit to use in their products.

"One of our star features is the Texas Tea Company," says Vaseleniuck. "They came and asked us if we would sell them our berries, because they wanted a farm that everything was completely natural."

Find out more information by visiting the Echo Springs website.