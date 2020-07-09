Pilot and passenger in Rusk County plane crash identified

The crash happened September 5 near the Rusk County Airport.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The pilot and passenger involved in a Rusk County plane crash on Saturday September 5 have been identified.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the pilot was identified as Sheradon Royce Carter, 56, of Sumner, Texas and the passenger was identified as Kristi Marie Holden, 36, of Paris, Texas.

Both were in stable condition at the time of the accident.