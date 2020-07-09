Pilot and passenger in Rusk County plane crash identified

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The pilot and passenger involved in a Rusk County plane crash on Saturday September 5 have been identified.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the pilot was identified as Sheradon Royce Carter, 56, of Sumner, Texas and the passenger was identified as Kristi Marie Holden, 36, of Paris, Texas.
Both were in stable condition at the time of the accident.
A preliminary reports indicate the airplane lost power just after takeoff from the airport and crashed into the tree line near the Rusk County Airport.