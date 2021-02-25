Pine Tree senior wins Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest

Pine Tree High School senior, Kameron Benefield, won the Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest for his essay about the father of the blood bank.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree High School senior, Kameron Benefield, knew he wanted to win the Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest after coming in second place last year.

But when he began researching who he would write about, the 17-year-old discovered a new role model and someone similar to himself. In his speech, he described why he felt a connection to Charles Drew, known as the founder of the blood bank.

"Growing up as an African-American male, the world tries to convince you that the only way to succeed is through entertainment. It wasn't until I became older, I found other paths I felt I could pursue," Benefield said. "Charles Drew, who I'm talking about today, is so much more than a surgeon to me. He was a role model, a symbol of excellence, and he saved many lives, earning his title, the father of the blood."

Benefield says the writing process took him about a week, and the most interesting thing he learned was how Drew came to be not only the creator of the Red Cross' Blood Program, which is still used today but also a successful surgeon.

"Drew's story is one that deserves to be known, not just the Black history, but because he shows the right mindset, working hard and by persevering, you too can break barriers to achieve anything you want, no matter who or what they stand in your way," Benefield said.

In 1941, Drew was appointed Director of the first American Red Cross Blood Bank in charge of blood for use by the U.S. Army and Navy. He would resign after a controversy involving segregating blood.

In 1943, he was selected as the first Black surgeon to serve as an examiner on the American Board of Surgery.

"What really stood out to me was a quote of his, it was, 'Excellence of performance will transcend artificial barriers created by man,'" Benefield said. "And I just felt like, that's so impactful to me because, you know, a lot of people they feel like because of their skin color or where they come from, it may lessen their chances to do good things."

Benefield says he's happy to have won the competition and $2,000, which he's still unsure of what he'll use for but he's thinking it'll go to something for college. He also says learning about Drew has encouraged him to continue working hard for his goals, and maybe one day he'll write a book.

Other contest winners are:

Erin Brogan, an 11th-grade student at Pine Tree High School, won second place and a prize of $1,500 for her essay on, Bessie Blount Griffin, an innovator in forensic science and physical therapy.

Rachna Edalur, a Longview High School junior, won third place and a prize of $1,000 for her essay on the renowned physician, Helen Octavia Dickens.

Rylee Babino, a 12th-grade student at Longview High School, won fourth place and a prize of $500 for her essay on NASA research mathematician, Katherine Johnson.

Eastman conducts the Black History Month Oratorical Contest annually for high school students in the Longview area. The goal is to inform both students and the public about important contributions made globally by Blacks/African Americans in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) fields.