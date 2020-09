Both pilot and instructor were uninjured in the incident.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A plane made a hard landing at the Cherokee County Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to DPS, a Piper Malibu Mirage experienced a stall close to the runway causing the hard landing which collapsed the landing gear.

The aircraft came to a rest on the runway, the pilot, Bradley Charles Thomas, 45, of Richardson and instructor, Benjamin Case, 26, of Jacksonville were uninjured.