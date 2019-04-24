TYLER, Texas — Planet Fitness' Teen Summer Challenge will allow teens to work out for free all summer.

Beginning May 15 through September 1, teens ages 15-18 are invited to work out at Planet Fitness as much as they want.

Teens must visit Planet Fitness directly to sign up. All teens under 18 must have a parent/guardian accompany them to register. Once the waiver is signed, the teens may work out by themselves with no adult necessary.

All teens who sign up will be entered into Planet Fitness' Scholarship Sweepstakes. By the end of the summer, 51 lucky teens across the U.S. will be randomly selected to receive a scholarship to plan for college, including a $5,000 grand prize.

For more information on the program, click here.