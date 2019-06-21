TYLER, Texas — During the hot weather, it can be difficult to maintain your garden and ensure it's envied among your neighbors. Now the question is, which plants can survive the Texas heat.

“Pretty much anything you want to plant in your yard if done correctly will thrive this time of year," Plants of Texas Manager Brenda Swagerty said. "Protect them at best you can and give them the water they need and see how long you can actually support those plants. Just don’t be afraid to put what you actually want in your yard.”

Whether small or large, green or vibrant in color, the Trees USA grower says plants tend to make summer look more beautiful.

“They bring color into your life. You see butterflies, hummingbirds and bees working to take care of what they need to take off," Swagerty said. "It just makes you feel better. Greenery has the tendency to lift your spirits, take away doubt in the world because something is thriving out here."

However, unless you have a green thumb and years of planting experience like Swagerty, as the temperatures rise, you may be worried their friends in bloom might not survive through the summer.

“Plant the right plants in the appropriate areas," Swagerty said. "Really look for plants that take 10-12 of the dead sun with little to no irrigation. Make sure the location is appropriate for the amount of water and shade that they need so that they go through the least amount of stress and you end up with the best results for your yard.”

Though the heat can be draining, especially on days upon end, Swagerty says there are many plant species that have adapted to the climate. Some of the best choices for Texas yards are several types of Columbine, Coreopsis, Fall aster, firebrush, several sage varieties, and rock rose.

"Lantana is a full-sun, extremely drought tolerant, heat tolerant summer tender perennials. There's many, many trees including red buds that do really well in extreme drought conditions and extremely high heat elements," Swagerty said. "Vitex are almost in a safe category when it comes to heat tolerance, drought and unexpected heat waves that we get."

Swagerty says another thing to remember, is looks can be deceiving.

"Plants that go into high-heat situations actually go into a semi-dormant state where they stop blooming, where they stop growing," Swagerty said. "They might lose a few leaves. Don't give up on those plants because they're actually in a survival mode where they slow down, they preserve their energy and their moisture level by stopping what they're doing so that when we do get rain, they can flourish again."

She says to welcome the butterflies and bees that come along with a blooming garden and remember, summertime is just as good as any other time to develop a green thumb.