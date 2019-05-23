CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A dog was taken during a home break-in in Chapel Hill.

Cindi Featherston-Shields posted on Facebook that her parent's home was broken into this afternoon around 4 p.m.

Her father was coming down the driveway and encountered the suspects.

They stole guns, jewels, and their sweet furbaby.

He is a 10-year-old Yorkie named Ben Hogan.

He does require insulin twice a day and is also blind.

Her father says four Hispanic men driving a blue/gray older model Chevrolet truck.

She believes the men will dump the dog once they realize he is blind.

Please keep your eyes open and help this furbaby return home.