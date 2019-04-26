TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $268,000 from her former employer.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, police arrested Teri Queen, 55, of Texarkana, for theft on Thursday following a lengthy investigation.

Officials say Queen stole the funds from Pete Mankins Nissan over a period of several months. Police say the business first discovered bookkeeping irregularities in January and contacted authorities.

Police say Queen had been employed as a title clerk at the company since 2011. She was responsible for applying cash down payments made by customers to the proper accounts in the accounting system. As part of that business process, Queen routinely applied payments to their accounting system in order to provide the customer with a receipt at the time of the sale.

However, authorities say Queen began voiding transactions and kept the money for herself on several occasions. In an elaborate scheme, she also used subsequent payments from other customers to hide the initial thefts in the accounting system to help avoid detection, officials say.

Queen resigned from her job after her supervisor first confronted her about the questionable transaction in January.

Queen was booked into the Bi-State Jail without incident. Bond has not been set.