College Station police found the clothes of missing two-year-old Hazana Anderson in a dumpster near the park where she went missing, according to a probable cause statement.

During the Sunday search for the missing two-year-old, police found clothing and an object in a black bag in a nearby dumpster. Hazana’s mother Tiaundra Christon, 21, confirmed the clothes found in the bag were the same clothes her daughter was wearing when she disappeared, according to the probable cause statement.

According to the affidavit, police found evidence that Christon handled the black bag and the object in the bag that police pulled from the dumpster.

Christon denied knowing anything about the object found in the bag or the whereabouts of her daughter, according to the probable cause statement.

Christon reported her daughter missing Sunday morning. Christon said she was with her daughter at Gabbard park and went back to her vehicle to get a bottle. When she returned, Hazana was missing from her stroller.

Law enforcement searched the park and surrounding neighborhoods but did not find the missing child.

While interviewing Christon, investigators discovered she was not telling the truth about her daughter’s disappearance.

College Station police arrested Chirston earlier this week for making a false report to police and endangering a child, according to online jail records.

Christon is being held in Brazos County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information in regards to Hazana's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 979-764-3600.

