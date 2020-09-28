Police ID woman who died after struck by vehicle in Longview

According to Longview police, the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police have identified a woman who died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Longview.

Lisa Wilburn, 41, of Longview died from injuries in the crash that happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue, according to police.

“The investigation indicated Wilburn was crossing the roadway and failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle,” police said in a written statement.

No charges have been filed against the driver.