NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches police identified the suspect who allegedly shot a 55-year-old man and barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of Laurel Oak Street at about 8 p.m..

According to Nacogdoches police officers responded to the resident after receiving a call involving a burglary.

When they arrived at the scene they found 55-year-old Alexander Casis with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital where is listed in stable condition.

SWAT arrived on scene to begin negations before taking the suspect, 31- year-old Andrew Haffert, into custody.

Haffert is charged with Burglary of Habitation. His bond has not been set.