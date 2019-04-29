PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is investigating after a pistol was found in an Palestine elementary school student's backpack Monday afternoon.

According to PISD, staff members at Southside Elementary School discovered a pistol in a student's backpack and the unidentified juvenile was taken to the office.

Campus administration, along with PISD's School Resource Officer, contacted the student's parent.

PISD says the pistol was not loaded and there were no bullets in the student's possession or in the backpack.

School officials say at this time, it doesn't appear that any harm was intended by the student who brought the pistol to school.