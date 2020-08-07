Police: Longview man arrested after shooting another man in arm, leg

The shooting occurred Sunday in 1200 block of Velma Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old Longview man after they say he shot a man in the arm and leg, according to a complaint in the case.

Donyell Keith O'Quinn was released Monday from the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

O'Quinn's arrest came after police responded at 12:55 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Velma Street to a call about a shooting, according to the document. Police went to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to interview the victim.