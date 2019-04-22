LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.

According to the LPD, officers received a call around 11:10 p.m. concerning a shooting at the Belaire Manor Apartments, located at 1501 East Young Street.

When police arrived they found a Hispanic man, identified as Marcos Solis, 23, of Longview, had been killed. One person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The LPD says this is an ongoing investigation and they believe the shooting was domestic in nature.