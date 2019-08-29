LUFKIN, Texas — A tanker truck hauling orange juice crashed off the Northbound U.S. 59 flyover in Lufkin early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the cab of the truck ended up on the southbound side of Loop 287.

The tanker spilled into northbound side.

Right now, Loop 287 from North Brentwood Drive to the U.S. 59 south exit is closed.

TXDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours as crews work to clear the crash.

Officers were able to get the driver our of the cab.

He was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

We'll keep updating on this story throughout the morning.