TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is warning the public of a woman reportedly conducting a scheme in the area.

According to the TPD, Derotha Monique Martin, 34, has several current warrants out for her arrest for credit card abuse.

Police say Martin will knock on random residential doors pretending she needs water or to call authorities. She will then steal money and credit cards from the unsuspecting victim who allows her into the home.

In a recent case, the TPD says she stole cash and then used the victim’s credit card. They also have several reports of similar activity where the homeowner would not let her in.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call police at (903) 531-1067.