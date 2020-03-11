Election Results | Joe Biden wins Michigan giving him 264 electoral votes, CBS News reports

It can often be stressful every four years, but it has been especially stressful in 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Election Day 2020 has ended but the North Carolina State Board of Elections will continue to count absentee votes until November 12.

Below you will be able to find real-time updates on candidates and also election results.

Here are some of the hot races.

President

Donald Trump, R vs. Joe Biden, D

-US Senate

Thom Tillis, R vs. Cal Cunningham, D

-U.S. House

Dist.6 Lee Haywood, R vs. Kathy Manning, D

Democratic candidate Kathy Manning won the seat in Congressional District 6

Dist.13 Tedd Budd, R vs. Scott Huffman, D

North Carolina

Governor

Roy Cooper, D vs. Dan Forest, R

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won against Republican challenger Dan Forest

Attorney General

Jim O'Neill, R vs. John Stein, D

Commissioner of AG

Steve Troxler, R vs. Jenna Wadsworth, D

Steve Troxler won the seat as NC Commissioner of Agriculture.

Lt. Governor

Mark Robinson, R vs. Yvonne Lewis Holley, D

Republican Mark Robinson won the race for lieutenant governor of North Carolina. Robinson will be the state's first-ever African-American lieutenant governor.





WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2020

4:38 p.m. - CBS News projects Joe Biden to win Michigan. Though votes are still being counted, the win would increase his electoral votes to 264. He needs only one more state to win.

7:15 a.m. - If you're wondering what's the holdup for declaring a winner for president in North Carolina, it's because of outstanding absentee ballots. According to AP, there are about 200,000 absentee ballots that still need to be counted. President Trump is currently leading by 76,000 votes, but Biden has fared better in mail-in votes.

5:30 a.m. - Joe Biden has 238 electoral votes, while President Trump has 213, according to the Associated Press. North Carolina, which has 15 electoral votes, is still up for grabs.

5 a.m. Ted Budd defeats Scott Huffman in battle for U.S. House North Carolina District 13.

3:04 a.m. - Republicans keep control of North Carolina legislative chambers.

Election results showed GOP legislators winning majorities in the 50-seat Senate and 120-seat House so the party can extend control there for another two years.

1:52 a.m. - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has 207 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 210 electoral votes.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020

11:46 p.m. - WFMY's Adaure Achumba reports Guilford County voters have approved the school bond referendum to provide $300 million in loans to Guilford County Schools for facility repairs and new schools construction

With all 165 precincts of @GuilfordCounty reporting, voters have approved the school bond referendum to provide $300 million in loans to @GCSchoolsNC for facility repairs and new schools construction @WFMY pic.twitter.com/V8qFk3ncf4 — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 4, 2020

11:40 p.m. - Thom Tillis speaks to a small group of supporters thanking them for their votes

Happening Now: @ThomTillis is speaking to a small group of his supporters thanking them for their votes @WFMY pic.twitter.com/KgE20Yr6ns — Kyle Connolly (@KyleDConnolly) November 4, 2020

11:37 p.m. - Republican challenger Dan Forest speaks following the announcement of Gov. Roy Cooper's win in the race for governor

“This is not the outcome we planned or the outcome we expected.” Dan Forest speaks to supporters at his event in Selma this evening. He says he tried to call @NC_Governor to concede the race but couldn’t get in touch with him. He adds that he’s praying for him. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/iXQgHQlt2k — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) November 4, 2020

The 11:15 p.m. AP map of Electoral College: it's looking very similar to how it did in 2016 (although Pres. Trump picked up majority of Nebraska electors this time around). He currently holds a narrow lead in NC with 97% of votes reporting. NC has 15 electoral votes. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6LMtjhFOvN — Meghann Mollerus (@MeghannMollerus) November 4, 2020

10:54 p.m. - Unofficial results from the NC State Board of Elections shows Thom Tillis in the lead to Cal Cunningham

According to the unofficial results from the @NCSBE - Tillis is leading 48.68% to Cunningham’s 47.00%.



More than 95% of precincts are reporting. @WFMY #Election2020 — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) November 4, 2020

10:52 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper gives acceptance speech

Right now Governor Roy Cooper is speaking. We have him live in @WFMY pic.twitter.com/vdrw5NrJ61 — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) November 4, 2020

10:38 p.m. - Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper declares victory over Republican challenger Dan Forest in North Carolina's race for governor

9:21 p.m. - Here are the latest updates on NC District 6

Here’s a look at a watch party happening at the Guilford County Republican Party headquarters. I’m covering the 6th congressional district. Republican candidate Lee Haywood has yet to arrive. Democratic candidate Kathy Manning is hosting a virtual watch party. pic.twitter.com/CxrCinePlj — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) November 4, 2020

9:17 p.m. - Precinct results are rolling in Forsyth County.

Precinct results now rolling in for Forsyth County. Results for 15 out of 101 precincts are in. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/NQsuaJNOvL — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) November 4, 2020

9:10 p.m. - Latest results in the governor's race show incumbent Roy Cooper in the lead

8:59 p.m. - WFMY's Jess Winters takes a closer look at the race for senate with Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham.

8:57 p.m. - Danville casino referendum passes

The latest Danville casino referendum has just been passed. The casino will bring 7,000 jobs to the nearby city.

8:55 p.m. - WFMY is at the Guilford County Courthouse where director Charlie Collicut has the latest details regarding ballots

With @adaure at the Guilford County Courthouse where the Director of the @GuilfordCounty Board of Elections, Charlie Collicutt, walks us through the life of a ballot! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/G7Vi1KAED6 — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) November 4, 2020

8:20 p.m. - WFMY is back with Live Digital Coverage on Election 2020.

8:08 p.m. - Ballots are now returning to the Guilford County Board of Election receiving center.

WFMY's Adaure Achumba reports all 164 polling units in the county have now closed.

Ballots are now returning to @GuilfordCounty Board of Election receiving center. All 164 polling units in the county have now closed with the last one, Bluford Academy precinct, having closed at 8:04 after an extension due to a delay. @WFMY #2BeCounted #USElections2020 pic.twitter.com/sJ5Pv0SSN1 — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 4, 2020

8:06 p.m. - Maddie Gardner is all set up to report on republican Dan Forest in the race against democratic incumbent Roy Cooper in the race for governor.

First live shot of the night here at @DanForestNC’s event. We have team coverage on @WFMY throughout the night. https://t.co/ocPrVWdBdF — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) November 4, 2020

An illuminated sign on the side of 95 in Selma highlights @DanForestNC and his fellow Republican candidates. People are steadily rolling in to his event that his campaign is calling a “victory party.” @WFMY pic.twitter.com/IHVByieVrS — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) November 4, 2020

7:48 p.m. - The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Tuesday night it will randomly select precincts for post-election audits, according to officials.

Elections officials said the board will randomly select precincts, early voting sites and by-mail ballots to be counted by hand in each county.

Officials said the random selection of precincts to be audited in each county will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The selection will take place on a Microsoft Teams meeting.

“The sample audit count is required by statute and helps ensure the reliability of election results tabulated by a machine,” the state board wrote in a press release. “The audit is a comparison of the machine counts with hand-to-eye counts completed as a test to ensure voting equipment read the voter's choices accurately.”

Visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections’ website for more information.

7:47 p.m. - Polls are beginning to wrap-up.

Closing time at polls in North Carolina. Poll workers are packing up at the location at Old Winston Road in Kernersville. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/J4jtCnhOY1 — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) November 4, 2020

7:39 p.m. - North Carolina State Board of Elections extends voting at additional polling places

Election officials voted Tuesday night to extend voting at six precincts. Officials say each polling site experienced interruptions.

7 p.m. - WFMY will have the latest updates through the night on Election 2020

Live Election Day coverage from across North Carolina. We’ve got the latest presidential, NC governor and all the hot races results in our state throughout the night

Coverage will start at 7 p.m. and continue through midnight. You can watch it live in this story.

6:58 p.m. - WFMY's Tanya Rivera is ready to report the latest on Election 2020

6:20 p.m. WFMY's Alma McCarty will have the latest updates on the race for North Carolina's governor and North Carolina's seat in the U.S. senate

5:45 p.m. - Businesses in downtown Greensboro board up on Election Day as a precaution.

5:25 p.m. The march to the polls event in Graham continues well past the Graham Recreation Center polling site into downtown. WFMY's Grace Holland reports the march has reached Graham Presbyterian Church

The march has continued well past the Graham Rec Center polling site and into downtown Graham. We have reached the Graham Presbyterian Church—the poll they tried to march to Saturday. @WFMY @sensieC pic.twitter.com/EZ6hYbBAKo — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) November 3, 2020

4:15 p.m. WFMY's Grace Holland was live as voters marched to the polls in Graham after some were arrested and pepper sprayed Saturday

Watch the live video from WFMY's Facebook page.

2:10 p.m. Election night 2020 might stretch into election week! 2 Wants To Know breaks down how long it could take to find out the winners.

10:30 p.m. NC Board of Elections reveals that they will meet later today to consider extensions for a few poll locations. They also stated that most opening issues were minor, due to late poll workers, etc. 4 locations, 1 in Guilford County opened around 15-30 minutes late. Based on previous information from Elections Director Charlie Collicut, we believe that polling station could indeed be Bluford Academy.

10 a.m. NC State Board of Elections Executive Director, Kristen Bell speaks on Election Day voting.

8:35 a.m. We're talking with NC State Board of Elections Executive Director, Karen Brinson Bell at 10 a.m. Bell will discuss the first few hours of voting and take questions virtually.

7:56 a.m. After GMS is live on Election Day!

7:48 a.m. Charlie Collicutt with the Board of Elections says there was an issue getting Bluford Academy polling site open this morning. Poll workers did not get equipment set up in time and instead of starting to process voters while they finished setup, they made people wait outside. The polling site is now open and the issue has been resolved. According to Collicutt, there have been no other issues getting polling sites open this morning.

6:48 a.m. Wondering how to get election results on Election Day? Then wonder no more! WFMY News 2 will have the latest election results and live election coverage beginning on our website and social media at 7 p.m.

6:34 a.m. Election day will be sunny with a high of 62. Tonight will be clear with a low of 37 with areas of frost possible.

6:32 a.m. North Carolina has 15 electoral votes up for grabs. A presidential candidate needs at least 270 to win!