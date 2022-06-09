2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates

Texas political candidates are expected to spend record amounts of money this election season, so who's funding their campaigns?

AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?

For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.

Texas governor's race

Throughout his political career, Gov. Greg Abbott is known for having a big war chest, and this election is no exception. So far this election year, OpenSecrets shows the state's top Republican has had $116,762,790 contributed to his campaign.

Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke has had $40,677,583 contributed to his campaign.

Some of this money is rolled over from previous campaigns or given by political action committees, and some is given by individual donors. Texas doesn't have contribution limits, so individuals can give as much money to a campaign as they want.

Top 5 individual donors: Gov. Greg Abbott (R)

As of Sept. 6, 2022, Gov. Abbott's top five individual donors are:

Oil and gas exec Javaid Anwar has donated $2.4 million to Abbott's campaign this election. Doug Pitcock, CEO of a Houston-based construction company, has donated $2.1 million. Michael and Mary Porter, a Hill Country couple in agriculture, specifically livestock, have donated $2 million to date. Rounding out the top five individual donors for the governor are billionaires Kenny Trout, who is in telecommunications, and Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners.

Top 5 individual donors: Beto O'Rourke (D)

As of Sept. 6, 2022, Beto O'Rourke's top five individual donors are:

At first glance, you may notice a significant difference in the amounts of money O'Rourke's top donors are giving compared to Gov. Abbott's. The donor at the top of O'Rourke's list didn't even give as much money as the fifth largest donor to Abbott's campaign.

O'Rourke's top individual donors this election year are a husband and wife from Austin. Investors and philanthropists Simone and Tench Coxe each wrote O'Rourke checks for $1 million. Billionaire businessman and philanthropist George Soros gave O'Rourke $1 million. There's a pretty significant drop in the amounts donated to round out this list. Nancy Sanders, who is in the real estate industry, donated $135,000 to O'Rourke, and settlement consultant Scott Freeman gave $100,000.

