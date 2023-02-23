Gov. Abbott speaks to CBS19 about proposed East Texas reservoir that would be used to help grow DFW water supply

The Texas governor said legislation is focused on infrastructure. Regarding the proposed reservoir, he believes they should explore other options before taking land.

TEXAS, USA — Many East Texans are still in limbo over the 2015 proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir -- a project that would clear out and flood multiple tree and cattle farms. It was proposed to help increase water supply for the growing Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Local residents created the group Preserve Northeast Texas to help raise awareness of the impact this could have.

Last week Preserve Northeast Texas sent a notice to Texas legislators claiming the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir would take private property from hardworking East Texans, be damaging to the regional economy, and outlined several other reasons they oppose the project.

On Wednesday, CBS19 had the opportunity to ask Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about these concerns. He said that this year's legislation is focused on infrastructure.

"There are water needs, whether it be in the Dallas area or even in the Tyler area," said Abbott. "But what we must do, we must explore other options before we start taking people's lands or flooding property that's been around for literally centuries."

Abbott is talking about eminent domain -- an action where the government takes private property for public use with payment for compensation.

"So I think the last option, maybe no option should be ever taking somebody's land," Abbott said. "I think the first thing that needs to be done is to explore all the other potential options."

Northeast Texas landowner Eddie Belcher hopes other options are explored. CBS19 caught up with him back in October 2022. He showed us his property of 718 acres where seven generations of his family have lived.

"We spent all of our lives out here," said Belcher. "I'd like to give it to my children and grandkids."

Belcher's land is adjacent to the Sulphur River. If the proposal follows through the river will be flooded and he would lose all his land.

"I just wish Dallas-Fort Worth knew the real value of land," said Belcher. "It’s not about what it’s really worth, the value is in (your heart)."

Abbott said there is activity among legislators on the committees that are devoted to this issue -- with the Texas Water Board working to try and finance plans that will provide water.

"I think that (the) Texas water board as well as legislators, they're looking for possibilities that would be something other than taking the land," said Abbott.