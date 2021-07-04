'This facility should shut down immediately': Gov. Abbott alleges mistreatment, sexual abuse of asylum-seeking children at Freeman complex

Abbott announced the state will investigate the claims, blaming the Biden administration for a "lack of planning."

SAN ANTONIO — Speaking near the Freeman Coliseum grounds where hundreds of asylum-seeking children and teenagers are being temporarily sheltered this week, Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Biden administration to shut the housing operation down “immediately” after he says the state has received complains pointing to abuse and a lack of resources for those staying on coliseum grounds.

“These problems are a byproduct of President (Joe) Biden’s open-border policies and the lack of planning at the fallout of those disastrous policies,” Abbott said.

Specifically, Abbott said officials at Texas Health and Human Services and the Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services have received “very credible allegations” children at the facility are being sexually assaulted; inadequate staffing to safely supervise children at the facility premises; that some children “are not eating throughout the day”; and that facility workers aren’t separating COVID-19-positive children from the rest of the minors at the site.

Abbott didn’t elaborate on who submitted the alleged complaints to state agencies, but implored the Biden administration to move the children to other “federally run facilities.” At least one of the complaints is contrary to what local officials have said about protocols at the facility; last month, county leaders told KENS 5 they were planning to separate those who test positive for COVID-19 from everyone else.

In the meantime, the governor added, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers will “immediately begin investigating these allegations.”