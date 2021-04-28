Alcohol to-go passes senate, on to final signature

House Bill 1024 will allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go and for delivery.

TEXAS, USA — It seems like alcohol to-go sales are here to stay. Restaurants and bars are one signature away from being able to send these drinks out the door for good.

House Bill 1024 is making this possible and is on it’s way to Governor Abbott’s desk. This bill allows restaurants to sell alcohol to go and for delivery.

Flavor’s Daquiri Café has been able to sell alcohol to-go since they opened in 2018.

Owner Courtney Esteen said, “Daiquiri shops in Texas require different alcohol licenses than bars and restaurants, so we're able to get the license just like a convenience store.”

House Bill 1024 also means that every restaurant can do what he’s been doing for years. They’re all on the same playing field and rather than being shaken up by his competition, Esteen said there’s room for everyone.

“I think that it'll help us all increase our sales with the additional alcohol to go options.”

Some who are in favor of the bill wonder if DWI's will decrease with more people opting to drink at home rather than out in public and driving home afterward. Esteen doesn’t see it so cut and dry.

“I think if you're going to drink, you're going to drink whether it’s at home or at the bar. You know, your mind is made up. If you're a person that drinks at home then you're going to drink at home. If you're a person who likes to be out and about like me, a social butterfly, then you're going to have your beverages out and about where you can be a social butterfly," he said.

Customer Rosetta Beard is the type to stay home and picked up her drink to go.

She said, “Drinking and driving, we know ain’t good, and it’s costly. But this Daquiri place, this is my first time. And I’m about to take it home.”

Businesses sending alcohol out for delivery need to make sure that the drink is in a “tamper proof container,” meaning a container that, once sealed, clearly shows whether it has been opened. They could also use a closed container placed into a bag and sealed with a zip tie or staple.