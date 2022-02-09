Allen West's goal: 'Restore the state of Texas'

On his Tuesday stop in Tyler, West discussed a variety of topics from border control to fighting sex trafficking.

TYLER, Texas — Republican candidate for governor Allen West visited Tyler on Tuesday where he discussed his plans for Texas.

“I think folks are looking for true, principled and resolute leadership that will restore the state of Texas,” West said.

With an audience of about 150 people, West discussed topics such as border control, property tax issues, medical freedom, educational freedom, fighting sex trafficking and drug control during the Grassroots America meeting at the Holiday Inn conference center.