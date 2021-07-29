Austin passes resolution supporting Texas lawmakers battling voting integrity bills

Item 176 urges members of the Texas Legislature to withdraw House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution that offers support for state and federal legislation that protects voting rights and access to voting.

“Today, we stand on the shoulders of giants who have fought in hallowed halls of legislative chambers across our nation for free and fair access to the ballot box, for a voice in the electoral process we call our American democracy,” said Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, who authored the resolution.

Item 176 urges members of the Texas Legislature to withdraw House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1 and directs the Austin City Manager to send copies of this resolution to the governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House, the Austin state and federal delegations, city councils in Texas, and to President Joe Biden.

According to the office of Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, this Item is in response to "Gov. Abbott’s attempts to silence voices and participation in the democratic process" through bills such as HB 3 and SB 1.

“Every level of government has a duty, no matter the scope, to protect the voice of the community it serves," said Fuentes. "Texas is in the voting rights fight of our lifetime, and we must support the state leaders working to stop anti-voter laws.”