Beto ensures Tyler residents he will keep the light on and fight for them

“I’m going to make sure that I fight for the people of Tyler, Smith County and East Texas."

TYLER, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke visited Tyler on Tuesday to discuss what he says is a lack of power grid preparedness during Winter Storm Uri and discussed how to keep the lights on in Texas.

During the February 2021 power outages, O’Rourke said the people of Texas stuck together and helped each other while Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott blamed “windmills and the Green New Deal and everyone but the person who sits at the desk where the buck stops in Texas.”

He recalled a story of a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran who had no power in his home and could not charge his oxygen tank. O’Rourke said the man went to his truck to try and charge his tank and was later found dead of hypothermia.