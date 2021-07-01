Biden picks RI Gov. Raimondo as commerce secretary, Boston Mayor Walsh as labor secretary

Raimondo's name had been floated for Biden’s health secretary, though she said last month she would be staying in Rhode Island

President-elect Joe Biden has picked Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, helping set trade policy and looking to promote U.S. opportunities for growth domestically and overseas.Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, is in her second term as governor and previously served as state treasurer.

Her name had been floated for Biden’s health secretary, though she said last month she would be staying in Rhode Island and continuing to focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has selected Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary, choosing a former union worker who shares his Irish American background and working-class roots. The 53-year-old Walsh has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014.

When he took the oath of office for his second term as Boston’s chief executive in 2018, Biden presided over the inauguration. Walsh, a former union worker, has a long history with labor. He served as president of Laborers Local 223 and, before becoming mayor, headed up the Boston Building Trades — a union umbrella organization.