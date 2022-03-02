Results from the primary elections cause big upsets

Two longtime incumbents were unseated by their challengers after over 25 years in their positions.

TYLER, Texas — Darryl Primo and Quincy Beavers have held their positions for over 25 years. However, the primary election results on Tuesday evening brought some changes.

Ray Bostick won the election for Gregg County Commissioner, Precinct 4, over longtime incumbent Darryl Primo. Bostick said the campaign trail was a grueling process to try and emerge victorious in a big race.

"I knocked on at least 1,200 doors, wore out my feet. Went to every public event that I can manage to go to, to meet people and shake hands, introduce myself and tell them what I wanted to do," Bostick said.

Bostick received 64 percent of the votes in the race. He said that the support of the community was absolutely crucial in maintaining trust and gaining votes.

"Well, it took a lot of support from old friends and some new friends," Bostick said. "And just a lot of hard work and being consistent. You gotta get out there and meet the people. If they don’t know you, then they’re less likely to support you.”

The Smith County Justice of the Peace race for Precinct 1 provided another upset. Derrick Choice emerged victorious after multiple attempts in previous years.

He unseated Judge Quincy Beavers, who had served for 28 years. Choice was excited to take over, but also remained grateful for Beavers.

"“I want to congratulate Judge Beavers and just say what a great man he is and thank him for serving this community for 28 years," Choice said.