x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Politics

Bill requiring the national anthem before sports passes Louisiana House, Senate

The bill is largely symbolic, however, because it carries no penalties if a game is held without the anthem.
Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Pink sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lawmakers have agreed that Louisiana should require athletic events held in a taxpayer-financed venue to start with the playing of the national anthem. 

A 34-1 vote of the Senate on Tuesday sent the measure to the governor’s desk for consideration. The House earlier had voted 74-11 for the proposal.

Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt said she offered the bill to honor Louisiana’s veterans. 

Opponents have questioned the logistics of the requirement and suggested the proposal was unnecessary. 

The bill is largely symbolic, however, because it carries no penalties if a game is held without the anthem. 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.