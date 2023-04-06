Gov. Brian Kemp claps back at Donald Trump over social media post about Kim Jong Un

Trump's post has also drawn criticism from several other prominent Republicans, such as Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp didn't shy away from criticizing Donald Trump following the former president's social media post praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Friday to congratulate Un and celebrate North Korea's appointment to the executive board of the World Health Organization.

"Congratulations to Kim Jung (sic) Un!" Trump wrote in his post.

It was quickly met with harsh backlash -- especially from Kemp -- who took to Twitter just a few hours later to clap back at the former president for commending a "murderous dictator" in a tweet that circulated widely.

Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator. pic.twitter.com/XDJP6B2qFO — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) June 3, 2023

"Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator," Kemp said in the tweet.

Kemp's tweet was a hot topic Sunday morning on NBC's Meet the Press.

"Kim Jong Un is, you know, a killer -- and Putin's a killer too," NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell said. "But the fact is that he loves strong men and Republican voters really seem to love fighters, that's what they want. But not someone who is willing to align himself there."

Trump's post has also drawn criticism from several other prominent Republicans, such as Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence.

The post comes just a week before Trump will be back in Georgia, scheduled to speak at the state Republican party convention in Columbus on Saturday. Gov. Kemp will not be there to speak to delegates.