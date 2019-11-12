TYLER, Texas — As 2020 approaches, the campaign trial is heating up.

Across the country, Women for Trump, a national advocacy group, is hosting events for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

More than 100 supports of President Trump came to the Women for Trump Holiday Celebration with Katrina Pierson Tuesday night at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Tyler.

Pierson is President Trump’s 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and the former national spokesperson for the 2016 election. She spoke about the Trump Administration’s accomplishments with job creation.

“When we look at the economy, look at the number of jobs that have been created, look at more than half of those jobs have gone to women,” said Pierson. “It's a great time to celebrate, and it's time to go shopping.”

She also told stories from the 2016 campaign trail, talked about the border wall and offered her opinion about the impeachment hearings.

KYTX

As for what’s to come with the presidential race, she says it’s all about what the president has already focused on since taking office.

“2020 is really going to be about letting the people know that this President has kept his promises to them, and really drawing the contrast of what things would look like without President Trump in office,” Pierson explained.

CBS 19 asked Pierson about the possibility of Trump visiting East Texas in 2019.

“This president wants to go everywhere and campaign for every vote at any opportunity possible,” Pierson said. “So, I wouldn't count out East Texas anytime soon.”