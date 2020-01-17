TYLER, Texas — To give the people of Smith County an opportunity to get to know their potential new precinct commissioner, conservative political group Grass Roots America held an open forum for the candidates Thursday evening at the Holiday Inn off Broadway in Tyler.

The first of the three candidates on stage was Neal Franklin.

Franklin is a former fire chief with a long resume of public service in Smith County including serving on the Board of Directors for the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and serving as a co-chair of the Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership team.

Franklin says his ability to communicate would make him a good fit for the job.

“And I feel like it's communication is more than just talking. It's listening," Franklin said. "And I feel like I can sit down with anybody and listen and have a civil conversation. And I feel like persuading someone to your side. That's key."

Pam Frederick is also running for the open commissioner seat.

She is currently the Bullard Mayor, where she has held the position for nine years. She previously served on the Bullard City Council for eight years.

Frederick says as commissioner, she would focus on efficiency.

“I just want to ensure that all of our processes are effective and efficient. I want to continue with the road bond, the road and bridge bond," Frederick said. "And I want to also ensure that those additional budget dollars are left in the budget for maintenance and repair as we go forward."

Mortgage banker Paul Perryman was also in attendance.

He is the Commissioner for Smith County Emergency Services District 2. He has been a precinct chair for the Smith County Republican Party in the past.

Perryman says his focus is on taxes, specifically how to use them and when to raise them.

“It is urgent that we get somebody on the court who will be a wise steward of taxpayer resources," Perryman said. "And this is why I'm right."