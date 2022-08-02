Texas gubernatorial candidates visit Tyler

Beto O'Rourke and Allen West spent their Tuesday sharing their vision with voters.

TYLER, Texas — “We want to get power back to the people of Texas, right?” Beto O'Rourke said in front of a crowd at the Glass Recreation Center.in Tyler.

The democratic candidate for governor said he would improve public schools, health care and jobs in Texas if he were elected.

Immediately following O'Rourke’s appearance, State Rep. Jay Dean stopped by the same location to talk to voters about the oil and gas industry.

"We want to make sure everybody understands that there's quite a big difference between the green new deal narrative, and what the reality is about the energy industry, not only here, but in Texas," Dean said.

Elected in 2016, Dean represents House District 7 and was glad to swing by the Glass Rec. Center.

“I think it's what makes our country great, you know, opposing views,” Dean continued.

Rounding out the Tuesday night, republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West spoke at a dinner and program at the Holiday Inn in Tyler.

West visited Tyler weeks ago to speak alongside other candidates, Don Huffines and Chad Prather.

“The most important thing I have to do is keep the focus," West said.

Early voting data from the University of Houston shows Gov. Greg Abbott is in the lead with 58% of republicans polled. West is second with 11%.

On the democratic side, O'Rourke surges forward with 73% of democrats polled. Michael Cooper is in second place with 4%.