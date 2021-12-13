Vice president of Texas Democratic Party reportedly running for lieutenant governor

Carla Brailey currently serves as an assistant professor in the sociology department at Texas Southern University.

AUSTIN, Texas — The vice-chair of the Texas Democratic Party is throwing her hat into the ring in the race for lieutenant governor, according to a report from the San Antonio Express-News.

Carla Brailey, who currently serves as an assistant professor in the sociology department at Texas Southern University, said she "couldn't sit on the sidelines anymore," according to the report. In a news release sent to the paper, Brailey said that Texans are "crying out for change" and for leaders that will "build a state that cares for all Texans."

The paper reports that Brailey is a long-time educator with a background in government. She worked for Mayor Adrian M. Fenty in Washington, D.C., in the late 2000s and ran for Houston City Council in 2019.

Brailey is now set to face off in a Democratic primary against State Rep. Michelle Beckley of Carrollton and Houston accountant Mike Collier. All three are hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.