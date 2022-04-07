CBS News poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke 49% to 41%

Indications show Abbott is in a good position to win again in November.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the race for governor tightens, a new CBS News poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott regaining support against Democratic candidate and former congressman Beto O’Rourke.

The matchup between Abbott and O'Rourke is the marquee race and the new poll shows Republicans could retain power in November.

“The economy, war and I think the court’s decisions clearly favor the Republicans. The only question mark -- will Democrats mobilize?” KHOU political expert Bob Stein said.

Indications show incumbent Abbott is in a good position to win again in November.

The poll shows Abbott with an eight-point lead: 49% to 41%.

“Republicans always had a tremendous advantage in turnout -- particularly in the midterms, in the midterm elections. The Democratic margin in turnout to Republicans was as much as 12 to 15 points,” Stein said.

The Republican margin of victory has seen some decline to Democrats in recent elections. Looming large are current events in Texas -- like the school shooting in Uvalde.

“We don’t know what 2022 is going to hold. Do Democrats get mobilized because of the reversal of Roe? Do Republicans get mobilized because they’re now wanting to, of course, take control over the questions of abortion, gun control?” Stein said.

Forty-six percent of Texans approve of the job Abbott is doing and 55% believe Abbott’s response to the Uvalde shooting was "bad."