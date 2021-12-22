City Manager Bruce Green announces his retirement

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Lufkin through the years as city attorney, deputy city manager and city manager,” Green said.

LUFKIN, Texas — After 14 years of service with the City of Lufkin, City Manager Bruce Green has announced his retirement.

Green began doing legal contract work with the City of Lufkin in 2007 and transitioned to the city attorney in 2009. He was promoted to deputy city manager in 2017 and was named city manager last year.

“It has been an honor to serve the City of Lufkin through the years as city attorney, deputy city manager and city manager,” Green said. “I appreciate the many kindnesses extended to me by city council members and city employees along the way.”

During his tenure, Green helped the city successfully manage the financial crisis created by COVID-19 and the severe winter storm. “The city has come through those challenges stronger, and it is now time for me to retire from city employment,” Green said.

“By retiring from my post at this time, the city council will have ample time to select a successor well before the annual budget process begins in the late spring.” Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks said Green has been an asset to the city and that he will be missed. “Bruce led us through some difficult times this past year – from the challenges of the winter storm to budget issues,” Hicks said.

“Our city is in a better financial position because of Bruce’s extraordinary work on the budget. He leaves the city in a good financial position to continue the city’s near- and long-term goals for all of Lufkin.”