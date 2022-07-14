CPAC returns to Dallas in August with Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz among speakers

Former President Donald Trump will headline the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

DALLAS — Conservatives from across the United States will gather in Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). It's scheduled for Aug. 4-7 at the Hilton Anatole.

Former President Donald Trump will be the event's keynote speaker. A number of conservative lawmakers, commentators and business owners will also take the stage at the four-day event.

It's happening three months before the midterm election, which is expected to be a focus for the conference. It will also come two weeks after the last scheduled public hearing from the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to CPAC's website, some of the speakers include Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Steve Bannon. Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, is also scheduled to speak.

This is the second consecutive year that CPAC has held an event in Dallas. More than 1,000 people attended former President Trump's speech at the 2021 event.

CPAC was launched in 1974 and describes itself as the largest gathering of conservatives in the world. The organization has other events scheduled in Tel Aviv, Mexico City, Sydney, Seoul and Tokyo this year.

General tickets start at $295. Student tickets are available for $50. There are several ticket packages available including a Gold Ticket for $7,000. That package includes meet and greet opportunities, access to several receptions and a ticket to the annual Cattleman's Ball. Tickets to the Cattleman's Ball on Friday, Aug. 5 are available on their own for $375.