An ex-Navy SEAL has been elected to the U.S. House three days after “Saturday Night Live” mocked the eye patch he wears because he was badly wounded in combat.
Republican Dan Crenshaw defeated Democrat Todd Litton on Tuesday to represent a vacant Houston-area district.
Crenshaw lost his right eye in a battlefield explosion. Comic Pete Davidson joked on Saturday that his eye patch made him look like a “hit man in a porno movie,” The joke drew widespread condemnation and attention to Crenshaw’s campaign.
Crenshaw tweeted Sunday that he hoped SNL “recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”
