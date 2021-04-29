Texas DPS and Travis County DA’s Office release joint statement regarding date-rape drug allegation from Capitol staffer

The statement comes after authorities were investigating allegations by a Capitol staffer that she was drugged with a date-rape drug by a lobbyist during a meeting.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Deparmtnet of Public Safety (DPS) and the Travis County District Attorney's Office have released a joint statement.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office take the allegation of drugging women very seriously. We work hard to ensure that potential victims are always treated with respect and dignity, and we encourage all women to continue reporting potential crimes to us.