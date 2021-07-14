El Paso Democrat stripped of speaker pro tem title after fleeing to Washington, D.C.

The order was reportedly signed by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan early Thursday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pursuant to his authority as speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) on Thursday released an order relieving Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) from his position as speaker pro tempore for the 87th Legislature.

According to The Texas Tribune, Moody was among the Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to stall progress on "voter integrity" legislation making way through the special session. It also marks the first time a Democrat has faced major political backlash after the break in quorum.

The most important titles in my life will never change: Dad, Husband, El Pasoan. Nothing political has ever even cracked the top three, so nothing has changed about who I am or what my values are. #txlege https://t.co/RQ8mozCdwT — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 15, 2021

According to the Tribune, Moody has served as speaker pro tem for two sessions and under two different speakers. He is also said to be one of Phelan's primary allies in the Democratic Party, as the pair have worked together in the past to push bills aimed at making improvements to the Texas criminal justice system.

A speaker pro tem's role in the House is to perform the duties of the speaker in their absence.