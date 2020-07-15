2020 July runoff election results

CBS19 will be bringing you the latest results, news and analysis as the July 14 primary runoff is underway in Texas.

UPDATE:

Incumbent Josh Joplin's 858 votes defeats Curtis Wulf's 768 votes for Smith County precinct 4 constable.

Quitman Police Chief Kelly Cole has defeated incumbent Thomas Castloo in the Republican primary runoff race for Wood County Sheriff.

Brent Dickson has won the Republican nomination for Cherokee County Sheriff, with 2,452 votes against Eric Long, who received 2,240 votes.