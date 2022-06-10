Gov. Greg Abbott speaks with East Texas business leaders on economy, school safety

With Election Day about a month away, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke have both made stops in the Pineywoods.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas has been the center of attention in the race for governor this week.

Gov. Abbott held a roundtable discussion with local business leaders at the Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

During a press conference, Abbott spoke on supply chain issues and trouble hiring enough employees.

Abbott says he would address their concerns in the next legislative session in hopes of improving the Texas economy.

Gov. Abbott says through his leadership, Texas’ economy is No. 1 in the U.S., which is why he thinks he should be re-elected.

“I need to point out to Texas what we have done for them by making Texas No. 1 for business and by adding more jobs than any other state in the country over the past four years,” Abbott said. “I want to remind people of the prosperity we have and the difference on how that can all be destroyed if someone gets into office that would destroy the policies that have made Texas number 1 for business.”

Another heavy topic that’s been in discussion throughout Texas politics is school safety in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Six days after the Uvalde tragedy, the governor says he issued a directive, which is designed to make school campuses safer.

The governor says he’s worked closely with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to look into school safety.

By working with these organizations, Abbott appointed John P. Scott as the inaugural Chief of School Safety and Security.

“He is a former member of the Secret Service who brings a high level skill set to make sure that all schools will be implementing the safest measures,” Abbott added.