Astronaut Kate Rubins votes from International Space Station

Most U.S. astronauts live in Houston. Texas law allows U.S. astronauts to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot.

Voting is simply the cool thing to do this year.

The iconic "I Voted" sticker has been the "must-have" accessory for the past week as people race to the polls to make sure their voices are heard.

One person, in particular, gets the gravity of this election -- Houston Astronaut Kate Rubins.

Rubins exercised her 15th amendment from the International Space Station.

"While it's great the microgravity environment lets us do somethings that we can't normally do on the ground there are some very real experiences that stay the same up here," Rubins said. "And one of those is voting in the 2020 election."

This is Rubins' second visit to ISS. She docked on her birthday, Oct. 14.

The following week, it was time to cast her ballot.

"It's truly an honor to exercise this right to vote while serving on my mission."

Rubins explained that mission control in Houston sent her an encrypted email with a password to vote.

"I vote electronically and send it back to them and then they send it along to my home county."

Rubins said regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, she's glad her voice is being heard and hopes yours will be too.