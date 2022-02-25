Voters cast their ballots for the primaries before Tuesday’s election day

Despite the weather conditions, that didn't stop East Texans from casting their ballot in this year's primary election.

TYLER, Texas — Despite the weather conditions, East Texans made their way to polling locations to cast their ballot in this year's primary election.

"It's important to make it out here make it count no matter what the weather is," said Ainslie Moran.

One voter saw today's forecast as an advantage to avoid any long lines.

"I thought it might be easier because the lines would be shorter so I get in and out really quickly so it worked out great," they said.

Smith County saw a greater turnout in this year's early voting season than the last.

As of Thursday, 13,527 voters come to the polls to cast their votes.

"All of early voting has been very steady at every one of our locations," Michelle Allcon, Smith County Elections Administrator said. "We've already beat the early voting totals for 2018 and 2014. So numbers look really good."

In Gregg County, it hasn't been as strong with a 6% voter turnout; a number they think will remain pretty steady from years prior.

"Compared to our previous years, were a little bit less than in 2018, and 2020 but we are more than 2014," said Jeniffer Briggs, Gregg County Elections Administrator. "We're kind of just like in the middle there, I think we're going to be doing about the same for the last two primary elections that we've had."

Both counties expect more voters to show up to the polls on Friday, which is the last day of early voting.

"We're preparing each location, we've staffed an extra member or two of our poll workers there just to try to help with the extra turnout, to get those voters moved in and out as quickly as possible," said Allcon.

If you or someone you know is still on the fence on voting in this year's primaries, one voter had this to say.

"If don't vote you don't have a voice. That's one thing you can't complain. People have marched, fought and died for our right to vote, so take the time to go out and vote in order to see change.," said Willie Mins, Smith County voter.