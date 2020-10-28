Breaking Down The Ballot: City of Marshall seek change in city charter

The City of Marshall has more than a dozen propositions that residents can vote on this election.

MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has more than a dozen propositions on the ballot this year. City Manager Mark Rohr says that's because the city charter needs updating.

"Our charter was written in 1909 and is, needless to say, in an older document, and we in the city believe that it's created some problems for us and needed to be updated," Rohr said.

Now voters there will get a chance to weigh in on important topics, like tax rates for fixing roads.

"There's a percentage of the sales tax within the city that's attributed solely to street improvements because we have some road issues here in Marshall," Rohr said. "But there was a sunset provision put on that has to be reauthorized by the citizens on a periodic basis, and it's time for them to weigh in on that subject again."

Voters will also get to voice their opinions on term limits for city commissioners, something Rohr says could be beneficial to the city overall.

"That would save the city some money not having to have elections every year, and also the politicize the city to some degree by having elections every two years instead of every year," Rohr said.

Proposition P would give city commissioners four-year terms instead of two and would limit them to a maximum of eight years with some exception.

"There is a transition period that could involve to the commissioners where they could conceivably have a term longer than eight years, but it goes away after those two commissioners, go off the board," Rohr said.