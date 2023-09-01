East Texas Nov. 2023 election guide

"If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID, you may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or your voter registration certificate," the secretary of state's office said.

Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts."

Atlanta Prop. A - The reduction of the current one-half of one percent local sales and use tax to the Type A Atlanta Economic Development Corporation by the rate of one-fourth of one percent to one-fourth of one percent within the City of Atlanta, Texas; and the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Atlanta, Texas, at the rate of one and one-fourth percent to provide revenue for the general funds operations. This will result in no net change in the total sales tax rate in the City of Atlanta, Texas.

New Diana ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0,8937 per $100 valuation in the New Diana Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 5.48% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $140,793.

Seven Points Prop. A - A proposition for the reduction of the current .5% sales and use tax allocated to the Seven Points Economic Development Corporation 4B by .25% and adopting a local sales and use tax at the rate of .25% to provide revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Rains ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.8766 per $100 valuation in Rains Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 11.4% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $1,812,303.

Whitehouse ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9272 per $100 valuation in Whitehouse Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in a decrease of 10.3690% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is a reduction of $2,502,152.

Whitehouse Prop. A - A sales tax reallocation in the City of Whitehouse increasing the local sales and use tax dedicated for the benefit of a Section 4B Economic Development Corporation from one-eighth (1/8) of one-fourth to one fourth (1/4) of one percent and repealing the sales and use tax designated to reduce property tax and allocating one fourth (1/4) of one percent to general revenue.

Lindale ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9542 per $100 valuation in Lindale Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of negative 6.867% percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional negative $1,365,897.00

VAN ZANDT COUNTY :

2023 Constitutional Amendments

Canton ISD Prop. A - Shall the Board of Trustees of the Canton Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $102,625,000 for the purposes of constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities (and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities), such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 30 years from their date of issuance) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?

Canton ISD Prop. B - Shall the Board of Trustees of the Canton Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount of $12,075,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping a multi-purpose activity center, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 30 years from their date of issuance) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District 137209829.1/1001262341 sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?

