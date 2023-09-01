East Texas Nov. 2023 election guide
CBS19 has compiled a list of local and statewide races East Texans will vote on when they hit the polls.
STATEWIDE ELECTIONS
Constitutional Amendments
ANDERSON COUNTY
ANGELINA COUNTY
CASS COUNTY
CHEROKEE COUNTY
FRANKLIN COUNTY
GREGG COUNTY
HARRISON COUNTY
HENDERSON COUNTY
HOPKINS COUNTY
MARION COUNTY
MORRIS COUNTY
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
PANOLA COUNTY
RAINS COUNTY
RUSK COUNTY
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
SHELBY COUNTY
SMITH COUNTY
TRINITY COUNTY
UPSHUR COUNTY
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
WOOD COUNTY
Nov. 7 will play host to municipal, school and the state constitutional amendments elections in Texas.
Early voting takes place Oct. 23-Nov.3.
There are seven forms of acceptable photo identification one must have in order to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
For voters 18-69, the acceptable form of photo ID can be expired for up to four years. For those 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time.
"If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID, you may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or your voter registration certificate," the secretary of state's office said.
STATEWIDE ELECTIONS: Constitutional Amendments
Proposition 1 – HJR 126 "The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management."
- For
- Against
Proposition 2 – SJR 64 "The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility."
- For
- Against
Proposition 3 – HJR 132 "The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family."
- For
- Against
Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts."
- For
- Against
Proposition 5 – HJR 3 "The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy."
- For
- Against
Proposition 6 – SJR 75 "The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state."
- For
- Against
Proposition 7 – SJR 93 "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities."
- For
- Against
Proposition 8 – HJR 125 "The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects."
- For
- Against
Proposition 9 – HJR 2, regular session "The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas."
- For
- Against
Proposition 10 – SJR 87 "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain."
- For
- Against
Proposition 11 – SJR 32 "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities."
- For
- Against
Proposition 12 – HJR 134 "The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County."
- For
- Against
Proposition 13 – HJR 107 "The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges."
- For
- Against
Proposition 14 – SJR 74 "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks."
- For
- Against
ANDERSON COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Palestine City Council Dist. 3
- Janice Hall
- Cosandra Kay McMorris Caston
- Tabitha Roberts Enge
- James Smith
ANGELINA COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
CASS COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Atlanta Prop. A - The reduction of the current one-half of one percent local sales and use tax to the Type A Atlanta Economic Development Corporation by the rate of one-fourth of one percent to one-fourth of one percent within the City of Atlanta, Texas; and the adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Atlanta, Texas, at the rate of one and one-fourth percent to provide revenue for the general funds operations. This will result in no net change in the total sales tax rate in the City of Atlanta, Texas.
- For
- Against
Cass County Prop. A - Authorizing the creation of the Cass County Assistance District No. 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.75% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.
- For
- Against
Linden-Kildare CISD Board of Trustees Pl. 1
- Kenneth Rodney Hamilton
- Rebecca Ann Hilburn
Linden-Kildare CISD Board of Trustees Pl. 2
- Leslie A. Fox
- Jarred Michael Lemmon
- Mitchell Brandon Minson
Queen City Prop. A - Reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Queen City at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
- For
- Against
CHEROKEE COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
City of New Summerfield Prop. A - The adoption of a local sale and use tax in the City of New Summerfield of 1.5%.
- For
- Against
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
GREGG COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Gregg County Prop. A – The issuance of $19,000,000 tax bonds for a new parking structure and levying and imposing a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds
For
Against
Gregg County ESD 1 Prop. A - The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed 2% in any location in the District.
- For
- Against
Pine Tree ISD Prop. A - The issuance of $55,000,000 of bonds by the Pine Tree Independent School District for school buildings, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Longview ISD Board of Trustees Dist. 5
- Victoria Gonzales
- Lateefah Pruitt
- Chandalyn Jenkins
Longview ISD Prop. A - The issuance of $291,894,000 of bonds by the Longview Independent School District for school facilities and school sites, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
Longview ISD Prop. B - The issuance of $67,821,000 of bonds by the Longview Independent School District for extracurricular facilities: a multipurpose indoor facility for general use, sports and band, and baseball and soccer facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
HARRISON COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Karnack ISD Prop. A - The issuance of $575,000 in bonds by the Karnack Independent School District for school buses and student transportation vehicles and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against
New Diana ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0,8937 per $100 valuation in the New Diana Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 5.48% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $140,793.
- For
- Against
HENDERSON COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Brownsboro Prop. A - The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.
- For
- Against
Gun Barrel City Mayor
Brian Crull
Debbie DeLeon
Gun Barrel City Prop. A - The adoption of a resolution approving a loan agreement and project by and between the Gun Barrel City Economic Development Corporation and YNS Services, LLC, A Texas limited liability company, to provide financial assistance in an amount not to exceed $500,000 for economic development purposes.
- For
- Against
Seven Points Prop. A - A proposition for the reduction of the current .5% sales and use tax allocated to the Seven Points Economic Development Corporation 4B by .25% and adopting a local sales and use tax at the rate of .25% to provide revenue for the maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
- For
- Against
Tool Prop. A - The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Tool at the rate of 2%.
- For
- Against
Trinidad City Council
- Kay Wiggins Hernandez
- Kelli Stanfield
- Floyd DeWitt Lven
- Marie Bannister
HOPKINS COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
MARION COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
MORRIS COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
PANOLA COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
RAINS COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Rains County Prop. A - Authorizing the creation of the Rains County Assistance District No 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.
- For
- Against
Rains ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.8766 per $100 valuation in Rains Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 11.4% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $1,812,303.
- For
- Against
RUSK COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Gregg County ESD 1 Prop. A - The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed 2% in any location in the District.
- For
- Against
Henderson ISD School Board Trustee At-Large
- Rachelle Thrasher
- Rand Cates
- Lance McNew
- Vickie Murillo
- Dee Lee Conway Smith
- Loy Dorsey
- Shannon B. Coats
Overton Mayor
- Richard Howell
- Curtis Gilbert
Rusk County ESD 1 Prop. A - The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed 2% percent in any location in the District.
- For
- Against
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
SHELBY COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
SMITH COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Lindale ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9542 per $100 valuation in Lindale Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of negative 6.867% percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional negative $1,365,897.00
- For
- Against
Overton Mayor
- Richard Howell
- Curtis Gilbert
Whitehouse Prop. A - A sales tax reallocation in the City of Whitehouse increasing the local sales and use tax dedicated for the benefit of a Section 4B Economic Development Corporation from one-eighth (1/8) of one-fourth to one fourth (1/4) of one percent and repealing the sales and use tax designated to reduce property tax and allocating one fourth (1/4) of one percent to general revenue.
- For
- Against
Whitehouse ISD Prop. A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $0.9272 per $100 valuation in Whitehouse Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in a decrease of 10.3690% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is a reduction of $2,502,152.
- For
- Against
TRINITY COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
UPSHUR COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
VAN ZANDT COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Canton ISD Prop. A - Shall the Board of Trustees of the Canton Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $102,625,000 for the purposes of constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities (and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities), such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 30 years from their date of issuance) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?
- For
- Against
Canton ISD Prop. B - Shall the Board of Trustees of the Canton Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount of $12,075,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping a multi-purpose activity center, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 30 years from their date of issuance) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District 137209829.1/1001262341 sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?
- For
- Against
WOOD COUNTY:
2023 Constitutional Amendments
- For
- Against
Como-Pickton CISD Prop. A - The issuance of $29,580,000 of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to or in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
- For
- Against