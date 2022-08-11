Smith County sees good voter turnout on Election Day

"I wanted to utilize the rights that we have and I just wanted to enforce that by voting."

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Voters in Smith County surely did not disappoint this election season. People from all walks of life showed up to make sure their voices were heard on Election Day.

According to the Smith County Elections Office, more than 19,000 voters showed up on Tuesday, November 8.

With so much at stake, voters like Ashley Williams, are hoping for a change.

"It’s time for Texas to see a change, as a woman our rights have been taken away and as a woman I want to take a stance and get those rights back," William said.

For first-time voters like Janae Mitchell, she wanted to use this day as an opportunity to exercise her right to vote.

"I was pretty nervous, I didn't know what to expect so I wanted to utilize the rights that we have and I just wanted to enforce that by voting," Mitchell, a senior at Jarvis Christian University, said.

Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins made voting easier for some students who may not have easy access to transportation.

Andre S. Richardson, the vice president of student affairs, had shuttle buses to commute students to the polls.

"On the day of elections, we didn't want students who didn't have a car to be an excuse for their reason not to vote," Richardson said. "The student services team and a few coaches got a few buses to take the students to the polls so they could vote.

With many candidates and items on the ballot, whoever wins, most Texans hope the next set of political leaders will guide the state in the right direction.